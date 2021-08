The sun was hiding behind a low cloud lay­er, but calm wea­ther and good visi­bi­li­ty temp­ted us to hike across Erd­mann­flya, a wide tun­dra plain with many rein­de­er, various birds, lakes, wet­lands and low rocky rid­ges with lovely views. The cros­sing took a lar­ge part of the day and was com­ple­ted with clo­se-up views of Esmark­breen from the ship. Now ever­ything around us has disap­peared in the fog as we lea­ve Isfjord. Soon we will turn nor­thwards.

Click on thumb­nail to open an enlar­ged ver­si­on of the spe­ci­fic pho­to.