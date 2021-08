Today’s wea­ther is a bit grey. We star­ted the day with a tun­dra walk in Engelskbuk­ta.



Flowers, some gra­ves and a blub­ber oven from the days of the ear­ly wha­lers.



Later, we visit Ny-Åle­sund, Spitsbergen’s nort­hern­most sett­le­ment with ever­ything that beongs to it: old sto­ries and modern sci­ence, Kongsfjor­dbu­tik­ken and coal ming, polar histo­ry and a gui­ded city walk.

Kongsfjord is grey and will remain so the next cou­p­le of days, so we lea­ve and head north befo­re we get the nort­her­ly wind that the fore­cast indi­ca­tes.