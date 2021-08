Fine views again, stun­ning sce­ne­ry here in Mag­da­le­n­efjord. Calm and clear.

Loo­king for litt­le auks, the first thing we found – or that found us – was arc­tic foxes. No less than 6 of them, inclu­ding 3 blue foxes! Incredi­b­ly curious, the­se litt­le beasts. Final­ly, we had to bring our life jackets into safe­ty.

Later, we found the litt­le auks as we had been hoping for.

And the wea­ther also came in the end as expec­ted. The nor­thwest cor­ner has a bad repu­ta­ti­on for being a wea­ther kit­chen, and the place lived up to its expec­ta­ti­on today. We took off to the east befo­re the wind real­ly comes as pre­dic­ted.