The water­ways were a bit bum­py last night, so we deci­ded to drop the anchor in Mos­sel­buk­ta. Calm ancho­ra­ge and then a good walk in beau­ti­ful sce­ne­ry with a lot of histo­ry – Nor­dens­kiöld, Schrö­der-Stranz – what more could one ask for? Well a beach without plastic, but this isn’t to be had here, sad­ly.

Now we have set cour­se for Nord­aus­t­land.