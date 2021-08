Regar­ding the wea­ther, this Fri­day the 13th lives up to the poor repu­ta­ti­on of the date. At least we are east of the area of the stron­gest winds. Here in Lief­defjord, it is grey, wet and cold, but no pro­blem to go ashore at Vil­la Oxford, a hut built by Hil­mar Nøis in 1924, and to make a good hike across the sou­thern part of Reins­dyr­flya.

Later, ano­t­her lan­ding takes us to the dark years of the second world war. The Ger­mans had a war wea­ther sta­ti­on cal­led „Kreuz­rit­ter“ on Reins­dyr­flya. A few scat­te­red remains and the gra­ve of the com­man­der, who blew hims­elf up by acci­dent short­ly the crew was picked up, are still to be seen.