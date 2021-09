Bellsund – 23rd & 24th August 2021 We had almost for­got­ten that it can actual­ly be win­dy in Spits­ber­gen. Fleur de Lys­ham­na offe­red enough shel­ter to go for a hike, but later the boots could dry and the sails were put into good use. A walk over a litt­le island roun­ded the day off.

The next one star­ted with a moun­tain hike, which, howe­ver, did not yield the views that it could have, due to the clouds that just didn’t want to lift. Nevertheless, it was a fine walk. And the polar bear that had deci­ded to have a nap at our lan­ding site took off and went away just in time. It even left some rub­ber boots untouched that we had par­ked the­re. Very friend­ly!