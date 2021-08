Bellsund & Isfjord

Now we are back in Lon­gye­ar­by­en, many of our litt­le crowd are alrea­dy back home or just about to get the­re. Yes­ter­day at this time, this trip was alrea­dy histo­ry. Incredi­ble how quick­ly 18 inten­se days can pass!

This voya­ge was spe­cial in many way. Not only becau­se it was the first time that we got to sail again in Spits­ber­gen in almost 2 years. But it was real­ly – yes, real­ly! – a spe­cial expe­ri­ence. Many lan­dings, qui­te a few of them in unusu­al pla­ces such as Tokros­søya, have con­tri­bu­t­ed to that, as well as the ama­zing wild­life.

But the­re are also the peop­le. All souls on board have con­tri­bu­t­ed to make it work so well and to always keep the spi­rits high. I want to men­ti­on espe­cial­ly my col­league Hel­ga Rüt­ten and skip­per Hein­rich Eggen­fell­ner, the owner of Arc­ti­ca II, who has navi­ga­ted us so enjoya­b­ly and always safe­ly through this adven­ture.

To round it up, some impres­si­ons of the last cou­p­le of days. In Bellsund, we saw Spits­ber­gen from a more grey and win­dy side, just for a chan­ge. Still, beau­ti­ful, and we did inde­ed sail a cou­p­le of miles without the engi­ne 🙂

We wrap­ped it off in Isfjord. You have to have seen one of the Rus­si­an sett­le­ments such as Bar­ents­burg to have kind of a com­ple­te impres­si­on of Spits­ber­gen. And then we said fare­well and good­bye for this time to the arc­tic natu­re at Kapp Lai­la.

