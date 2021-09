After a bum­py ride down For­landsund and into Isfjord, the wind blew us into Grønfjord and to Bar­ents­burg, which was not bad after all.

We roun­ded the trip off with a day in Bill­efjord, with a good walk on Gips­huks­let­ta and an ama­zing after­noon at Nor­dens­kiöld­breen. What a fan­tastic day!

Here you can see why:

By the way, my new book is in print and it can now be orde­red 🙂 it is a pho­to book with the tit­le “Nor­we­gens ark­ti­scher Nor­den (1): Spitz­ber­gen – vom Polar­licht bis zur Mit­ter­nachts­son­ne”, with Ger­man text Click here for fur­ther details!