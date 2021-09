Kongsfjord – 04th/05th Sep­tem­ber 2021 − It was time to get back to the west coast, as the­re was qui­te a bit of wind and wea­ther on the way. But first we could enjoy a good day in Kongsfjord, from Blom­strand­hal­vøya with its beau­ties both abo­ve and under ground, the migh­ty gla­ciers and one of the lovely islands of Lové­nøya­ne.

Ny-Åle­sund was to fol­low next morning. In the after­noon we were hap­py just to stay along­side the pier while some pret­ty strong winds were whist­ling in the rig­ging.

Click on thumb­nail to open an enlar­ged ver­si­on of the spe­ci­fic pho­to.