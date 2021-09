And again an arc­tic dream day, with blue sky, sun and a very calm sea. The wea­ther remai­ned on our side (this may well chan­ge later during this trip). The wide, gla­cier-cove­r­ed land­s­capes of Nord­aus­t­land ever­y­whe­re around us.

Just all tho­se polar bears which had been roa­ming on this litt­le island, they had all left! 🙁

But we found some wal­ru­ses on Phipp­søya, whe­re we also made a short lan­ding, on one of Spitsbergen’s nort­hern­most islands.

