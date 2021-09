And yet ano­t­her beau­ti­ful day in the far north, with blue sky and sun. Almost sca­ry! (Edi­tor: this is not going to last through the who­le trip).

We enjoy­ed the fine wea­ther and the grand pan­or­amic view from Chermsi­deøya.

Later we cros­sed north of Hin­lo­pen to the west under sail, which was a mari­ti­me expe­ri­ence with some cha­rac­ter for dedi­ca­ted land peop­le.

By the way, my new book is in print and it can now be orde­red 🙂 it is a pho­to book with the tit­le “Nor­we­gens ark­ti­scher Nor­den (1): Spitz­ber­gen – vom Polar­licht bis zur Mit­ter­nachts­son­ne”, with Ger­man text Click here for fur­ther details!