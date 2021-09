The night was less rough than expec­ted and we arri­ved just on time in Krossfjord to enjoy the sce­ne­ry and wild­life in Signe­ham­na with some walks and good hikes.

Then we went on and con­ti­nued into the nor­the­as­tern branch of Krossfjord. Stun­ning sce­ne­ry with jag­ged moun­tains and many gla­ciers, which are now rapidly shrin­king but still beau­ti­ful. A polar bear was res­ting on one of the slo­pes, far away.

We went ashore to visit Lloyd’s Hotel, which has been the­re for about a cen­tu­ry, showing that crui­se tou­rism in the Arc­tic is not a very recent inven­ti­on.

