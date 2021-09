Last night we went along­side in Ny-Åle­sund, Spitsbergen’s nort­hern­most sett­le­ment. Loo­king at the wea­ther fore­cast, we thought: now or never, some­thing that tur­ned out to be qui­te true. In the morning, we went out to have a look at the place.

The wind picked up con­si­der­ab­ly towards the after­noon, and it beca­me qui­te clear that we wouldn’t make any fur­ther lan­dings today any­mo­re, so we went for a ship crui­se in Krossfjord. Any visit out­side on deck pro­vi­ded us with any volu­me of very fresh air that you could desi­re in no time.

