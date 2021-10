The polar night has come down over Spits­ber­gen. In the Trom­sø area in north Nor­way, the sun still makes it abo­ve the hori­zon for exac­ty 7 hours as of today. It is get­ting less and less every day now.

Next to the darkness, the her­ring has retur­ned to the fjords in north Nor­way.

This means that chan­ces are good now for both nort­hern lights and orcas. And that’s what it is (almost) all about for us for a while now. I will be on MS Cape Race for a week now, a ship that I have not been on befo­re. But ever­y­bo­dy keeps tel­ling me that she is gre­at so I did cer­tain­ly not want to miss the oppor­tu­ni­ty as I got the offer to join now. A beau­ti­ful ship! And a very warm and friend­ly wel­co­me. Gre­at!

The­re were still a cou­p­le of hours time in Trom­sø befo­re we were get­ting rea­dy to go. I took the chan­ce for an update on the regio­nal geo­lo­gy in Trom­sø muse­um. The famous ter­rel­la was unfor­tu­n­a­te­ly not on dis­play right now, becau­se of recon­struc­tion work :-/ well, next time.

Now we are on the way, under a beau­ti­ful sky of stars, even the Mil­ky Way comes out nice­ly, but no nort­hern lights yet. Well, we’ll see what the next days bring! The pre­dic­ted Kp value for tomor­row (Satur­day) is real­ly high, so may­be the lights will even be visi­ble from nort­hern cen­tral Euro­pe? Fin­gers cros­sed! Not so good for the north Nor­way area, but we’ll see. We have got time, so our chan­ces for nort­hern lights are good any­way. Fin­gers cros­sed.

Sky of stars over Ull­sfjor­den nor­the­ast of Trom­sø

(pho­to taken from the ship during crui­sing).

By the way, my new book is in print and it can now be orde­red 🙂 it is a pho­to book with the tit­le “Nor­we­gens ark­ti­scher Nor­den (1): Spitz­ber­gen – vom Polar­licht bis zur Mit­ter­nachts­son­ne”, with Ger­man text Click here for fur­ther details!