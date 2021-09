Luck­i­ly, we had the hea­vy seas and swell of the open west coast now behind us, but wind and rain fol­lo­wed us into Isfjord. After a good look at Bar­ents­burg in day­light, we had a very grey and wet after­noon in Borebuk­ta.

The next day was much bet­ter, and the clouds around Gips­huks­let­ta added some lovely effects to the moun­tains.

Bill­efjord loo­ked pret­ty fog­gy, so we opted for Tem­pel­fjord ins­tead whe­re we had clear visi­bi­li­ty and fine views of the stun­ning sce­ne­ry to round the day and hence the trip off.

So now this year’s sea­son “Spits­ber­gen under sail” of our litt­le com­pa­ny Geo­gra­phi­schen Rei­se­ge­sell­schaft is now histo­ry. The sum­mer was shor­ter than we had ori­gi­nal­ly been hoping for, but we were amongst the few hap­py peop­le who got to sail up here this year at all!

A big thanks to ever­y­bo­dy who con­tri­bu­t­ed to a gre­at third and final sai­ling voya­ge for us this arc­tic sum­mer: Cap­tain Mario and his crew, Fran­ka and Ire­ne and all of you on board who made this voya­ge and the who­le sum­mer so enjoya­ble!

By the way, my new book is in print and it can now be orde­red 🙂 it is a pho­to book with the tit­le “Nor­we­gens ark­ti­scher Nor­den (1): Spitz­ber­gen – vom Polar­licht bis zur Mit­ter­nachts­son­ne”, with Ger­man text Click here for fur­ther details!