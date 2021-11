Kvæn­an­gen has given us ple­nty of beau­ty the last cou­p­le of days. But we had not yet seen much of the famous orcas, other than a very brief and distant sigh­t­ing two days ago. May­be today? This would be our third and last attempt. It is not that ever­ything comes easi­ly and for free in the the far north. Well, the two pre­vious wha­le­watching excur­si­ons had been beau­ti­ful – with hump­back and fin wha­les – but we were still hoping for orcas.

And we did see them today. What an incredi­ble morning!

Later we went and had a look at Skje­r­vøy, the metro­po­lis of the Kvæn­an­gen area. The first har­bour whe­re the Fram came back to civi­li­sa­ti­on in 1896 after her famous drift across the Arc­tic Oce­an. Good to stretch legs a bit!

