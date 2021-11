The wind had blown us away from several litt­le piers during the last cou­p­le of days. Many of the­se litt­le piers are doubt­ful at best, and may even hap­pen that you approach one just to find out that it doesn’t exist any­mo­re … but today, we final­ly mana­ged to go along­side at Skor­pa. A beau­ti­ful litt­le island, with fan­tastic sce­ne­ry – the hig­her per­spec­ti­ves requi­re some inte­res­ting hiking, though – and silent wit­nes­ses of island life of the past, which does not exist any­mo­re.

The most impres­si­ve bit of sce­ne­ry in the who­le Kvæn­an­gen area, howe­ver, may well be Jøkel­fjord with its moun­tains that tower a good 1000 metres abo­ve the water and a gla­cier that is han­ging down over the hig­hest cliffs at the head of the fjord.

