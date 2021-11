On Satur­day evening we arri­ved in Ham­nes just in time to see a most ama­zing nort­hern light. A green spi­ral with some pur­p­le edges was dan­cing in rapid move­ments over the sky. Stun­ning!

And so was the fol­lowing day. A gol­den morning in Ham­nes on the island of Uløya. Hiking opti­ons are vir­tual­ly end­less – as far as you can walk or as time allows.

Crui­sing out of Lyn­gen­fjord was just as impres­si­ve and beau­ti­ful. The wea­ther chan­ged rapidly from gol­den sun­light to dark grey snow squalls with a hint of pur­p­le. Ama­zing and quick­ly chan­ging light con­di­ti­ons in front of the sce­nic back­ground of the Lyn­gen Alps.

By the way, my new book is in print and it can now be orde­red 🙂 it is a pho­to book with the tit­le “Nor­we­gens ark­ti­scher Nor­den (1): Spitz­ber­gen – vom Polar­licht bis zur Mit­ter­nachts­son­ne”, with Ger­man text Click here for fur­ther details!