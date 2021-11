The litt­le har­bour of Skrol­s­vik on the sou­the­as­tern point of the lovely island of Sen­ja lies some­what deser­ted bet­ween the sea, some small islands and moun­tains with gre­at hiking rou­tes.

In cer­tain ear­lier times, the stra­te­gi­cal posi­ti­on attrac­ted „visi­tors“ with pro­noun­ced­ly less peace­ful inten­ti­ons. During the occup­a­ti­on in the war years from 1940, the Ger­man Wehr­macht built a coas­tal for­ti­fi­ca­ti­on here to con­trol the nort­hern ship­ping rou­te to the important port of Nar­vik. It is, again and again, incredi­ble how much effort peop­le put into things that are just made to des­troy other things. The guns, later kept by the Nor­we­gi­an mili­ta­ry for many years, are now slow­ly rus­ting away, and the bun­kers are more and more wea­the­ring and cove­r­ed by vege­ta­ti­on.

Later we made a stop in Har­stad, a cent­re of civi­li­sa­ti­on on Hin­nøya in Ves­terå­len.

