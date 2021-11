Con­si­de­ring the wea­ther, this was defi­ni­te­ly the per­fect day for a visit to the Lofotr Viking muse­um in Borg on the Lofo­ten island of Ves­t­vå­gøy. Con­si­de­ring the wind, a bus ride was cer­tain­ly bet­ter than a ship voya­ge today, and loo­king at the rain, a bus ride was cer­tain­ly bet­ter than hiking today … so that worked well 🙂

The Lofotr Viking muse­um is real­ly inte­res­ting, inclu­ding a beau­ti­ful recon­struc­tion of a 83 m long chieftain’s house. We were lucky to get a gui­ded tour by Chris­ti­an, a true viking and as power­ful­ly elo­quent as coro­na pro­of. Altog­e­ther it was almost temp­t­ing to try viking life here for a while … well, almost, I qui­te like living in our modern times and I wouldn’t exchan­ge it for a pro­bab­ly much shor­ter and defi­ni­te­ly much har­der life in the 8th or 9th cen­tu­ry.

And it was not “only” the muse­um. My per­so­nal high­light was the sigh­t­ing of an adult male elk near the road on Ves­t­vå­gøy – the traf­fic situa­ti­on didn’t allow us to stop, unfor­tu­n­a­te­ly – and then we did several stops to enjoy the Lofo­ten sce­ne­ry on the way back on Ves­t­vå­gøy, Gim­søy and Aus­t­vå­gøy. Beau­ti­ful land­s­capes, espe­cial­ly as the clouds kind­ly kept their water during tho­se moments.

In the end, we still had time for a visit in the famous Lofo­ten aqua­ri­um in Kabel­våg.

