The wea­ther last week was most­ly anything but plea­sant, as I wro­te alrea­dy in the pre­vious arti­cle on this site. On Fri­day, a polar low pres­su­re moved across Spits­ber­gen and pro­du­ced a rather asto­nis­hing seri­es of wea­ther chan­ges wit­hin a short peri­od of time: the rain stop­ped and ins­tead we final­ly got a bit of snow again, and the tem­pe­ra­tures drop­ped below free­zing again. Not much, but bet­ter than not­hing.

A first litt­le excur­si­on into Advent­da­len after the recent warm wea­ther spell.

That was final­ly some­thing use­ful.

But it was a mat­ter of a few hours until we got the next inte­res­ting wea­ther event in shape of a snow storm well bey­ond the ever­y­day com­bi­na­ti­on of wind and snow in the­se lati­tu­des. I don’t know what wind speed we had, but being out­side was qui­te chal­len­ging and to some degree actual­ly dan­ge­rous: see­ing and breat­hing were dif­fi­cult in this tur­bu­lent whirl of wind and snow, the storm could just blow you off your feet at times and items were blown around and could have hit you. The storm did actual­ly cau­se some minor dama­ge also to items that had been stan­ding out­side for years alrea­dy.

Snow storm in Lon­gye­ar­by­en.

But this rather inte­res­ting wea­ther expe­ri­ence did not last long, and alrea­dy on Satur­day we could to some degree enjoy what most would pic­tu­re for them­sel­ves when they think about the arc­tic win­ter. But the snow con­di­ti­ons in and near Lon­gye­ar­by­en have inde­ed suf­fe­red a lot during the last week’s warm tem­pe­ra­tures and rain.

May­be we get some more snow now. Fin­gers cros­sed

Win­ter sce­ne­ry at Elve­ne­set in Sas­sen­fjord on Satur­day.

It has always been and remains an inte­res­ting phe­no­me­non that thawing wea­ther and snow melt always hit Lon­gye­ar­by­en and the near sur­roun­dings befo­re they make them­sel­ves felt else­whe­re. It is here that the snow melt always comes weeks befo­re it does so in other pla­ces. You can almost rely on having fine win­ter con­di­ti­ons e.g. in Sas­senda­len when the snow has tur­ned into slush and rivers have bro­ken up in and around Lon­gye­ar­by­en. Once you have left Lon­gye­ar­by­en and lower Advent­da­len behind you, it loo­ks like not­hing has hap­pen­ed.

Some impres­si­ons from the­se (wea­ther-wise) rather tur­bu­lent days:

Click on thumb­nail to open an enlar­ged ver­si­on of the spe­ci­fic pho­to.

By the way, my new book is in print and it can now be orde­red 🙂 it is a pho­to book with the tit­le “Nor­we­gens ark­ti­scher Nor­den (1): Spitz­ber­gen – vom Polar­licht bis zur Mit­ter­nachts­son­ne”, with Ger­man text Click here for fur­ther details!