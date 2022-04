… at its best. “Light win­ter”, does that actual­ly trans­la­te? “Licht­win­ter” is not a com­mon word in Ger­man eit­her, but a won­der­ful one. Not “win­ter light” in terms of a less pro­noun­ced cold sea­son, but a win­ter com­bi­ned with beau­ti­ful light. And that is exact­ly what you can get in Spits­ber­gen in late March. Unless the wea­ther is as it was around mid March this year. Qui­te ter­ri­ble at times. But then, win­ter came back with for­ce, with tem­pe­ra­tu­es well below -20 degrees cen­tig­ra­de 🙂 ever­y­bo­dy who cares for out­door life in the Arc­tic could have a sple­ndid time.

Wind-car­ved snow sur­face in Nor­dens­kiöld Land.

And so did we. Beau­ti­ful arc­tic win­ter impres­si­ons. March can pro­du­ce won­der­ful light: during night­time, it still gets more or less dark – alt­hough it is get­ting a bit thin on the ground with regards to nort­hern lights – so long sun­sets cast stun­ning light over the sno­wy land­s­cape. After the spring equinox, this year on March 20, the darkness of the night begins to give way to the light of the mid­ni­ght sun. An won­der­ful time for anyo­ne who appre­cia­tes poten­ti­al­ly fan­tastic light situa­tions, just as the late sum­mer.

The light of the low sun and sea fog over Advent­fjord on a cold day,

with the air­port in the back­ground.

We made good use of the­se stun­ning days. Here are some impres­si­ons of the light win­ter in Spits­ber­gen in the second half of March bet­ween east coast, Advent­fjord and Van Mijen­fjord:

Click on thumb­nail to open an enlar­ged ver­si­on of the spe­ci­fic pho­to.

