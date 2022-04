Full speed ahead ūüôā with SV Mean¬≠der in Alta in north Nor¬≠way, bet¬≠ween Trom¬≠s√ł and Nord¬≠kapp. Mean¬≠der isn‚Äôt a new ship ‚Äď she was ori¬≠gi¬≠nal¬≠ly built in 1946 and has been rebuilt several times sin¬≠ce ‚Äď but she is new up here for us, so I am more than just a litt¬≠le bit exci¬≠ted, and so is the group of 11 arc¬≠tic tra¬≠vel¬≠lers and the crew: captain/owner Mario, mate (and also cap¬≠tain) Hei¬≠ne, deck¬≠hand Bas¬≠ti¬≠an and chef Eek.

We went on board in Alta. A town that was com­ple­te­ly des­troy­ed in the second world war, so all the archi­tec­tu­re is qui­te modern.

Star­ting in Alta. Here is the nort­hern light cathe­dral in the city cent­re.

We left the pier on Mon¬≠day late after¬≠noon and sai¬≠led out into the fjord. Our main desti¬≠na¬≠ti¬≠ons are Bear Island (Bj√łrn√łya) and Spits¬≠ber¬≠gen, but we will first spend some days in regio¬≠nal coas¬≠tal waters. A very clear and easy decisi¬≠on, con¬≠si¬≠de¬≠ring the wea¬≠ther fore¬≠cast.

SV Mean­der in Alta.

So our first place is √Ör√ły, a litt¬≠le island in Altafjord. A silent place today with only 18 inha¬≠bi¬≠tants, but √Ör√ły has a histo¬≠ry of many hund¬≠red years. And it is a sce¬≠ni¬≠cal¬≠ly beau¬≠tiul place. And it has some very quick wea¬≠ther chan¬≠ges!

SV Mean¬≠der ancho¬≠red off √Ör√ły in Altafjord.

Yes, the wea­ther chan­ges were real­ly ama­zing. We spent the morning hiking over the island and we went from silent snow fall to bliz­zard to bright sunshi­ne and back again! Have a look at the pho­tos for some impres­si­ons:

