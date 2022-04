An after­noon under sail brought us yes­ter­day to Kåfjord, at the head of Altafjord. The­re was a cop­per mine here a long time ago, you can still see the remains in this beau­ti­ful win­ter and moun­tain sce­ne­ry. We got a good bit of snow yes­ter­day evening!

The wea­ther is inde­ed doing fun­ny things the­se days. It will have to chan­ge a bit befo­re we can ven­ture out in the Bar­ents Sea and set cour­se for Bear Island.

Kåfjor­den.

But we good some fair winds later so we could put the sails up again, sai­ling nor­thwards in Altafjord. We had the idea to visit Oksfjord, but drop­ped that again quick­ly after a tas­te of the strong head­wind in Stje­rn­sund.

Mean­der under sail in Altafjord.

