We had left yesterday’s den­se fog behind us. Bright sunshi­ne in Horn­bæk­buk­ta – what a start into the voya­ge! Ama­zing views over the bay, moun­tains and gla­cier.

Inde­ed, For­landsund is in its best mood today, with an almost mir­ror-like water sur­face and a beau­ti­ful sky abo­ve the jag­ged, snow-cove­r­ed moun­tains and the famous gla­ciers of Prins Karls For­land.

Later we drop­ped the anchor in Engelskbuk­ta for a litt­le late after­noon walk. Just a few kilo­me­tres fur­ther north than Horn­bæk­buk­ta, but a cou­p­le of weeks back in the sea­so­nal deve­lo­p­ment. A lot of wet snow, a lot of water. Real­ly in the midd­le of the snow melt.

