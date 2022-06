Pre­pa­ra­ti­ons for a sai­ling ship voya­ge in the Arc­tic will never real­ly be just rou­ti­ne. Next to all the packing, try­ing not to for­get anything, car­ry­ing stuff around, tra­vel­ling etc the­re is always some­thing that doesn’t work and that needs to be repai­red or repla­ced. This time, it was the satel­li­te com­mu­ni­ca­ti­on sys­tem. It seems to have been suc­cess­ful. If the­re are no updates in the arc­tic tra­vel blog here the next days, then it wasn’t …

But now we are moving. We boar­ded good old SV Anti­gua this after­noon in glo­rious sunshi­ne and sai­led out into Isfjord and strai­ght into a thick cloud 🙂 so now the world around us is grey and small. Very atmo­s­phe­ric, and it feels a bit adven­tur­ous. Hope it doesn’t stay too long, though …

By the way, my new book is in print and it can now be orde­red 🙂 it is a pho­to book with the tit­le “Nor­we­gens ark­ti­scher Nor­den (3): Die Bären­in­sel und Jan May­en”, with Ger­man text Click here for fur­ther details!