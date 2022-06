Time ist just fly­ing. The days are full of expe­ri­ence and beau­ty. The mon­th star­ted with no less than four polar bears in the bay whe­re we had inten­ded to go ashore. Well, chan­ge of plans! Ins­tead of our pro­jec­ted snow­shoe hike, we went crui­sing at the gla­cier Smee­ren­burg­breen.

Gal­le­ry – Nor­thwest-Spits­ber­gen – 01st June 2022

In Kob­befjord we had a look at the old arc­tic post­box. Someo­ne had appar­ent­ly emp­tied it sin­ce we had left post­cards the­re three years ago. I won­der if they have actual­ly arri­ved.

