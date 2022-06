The point of a trip so ear­ly in the arc­tic sum­mer – one of the points, at least – is of cour­se the idea that the sea ice is likely to be still some­whe­re near the coast. Of cour­se you need the wea­ther for it.

We had both. Ice and wea­ther. It could not have been more beau­ti­ful!

Gal­le­ry – Ice, Bis­ka­yar­hu­ken – 02nd June, 2022

And we even had time for a litt­le lan­ding at Bis­ka­yar­hu­ken later in the after­noon.

By the way, my new book is in print and it can now be orde­red 🙂 it is a pho­to book with the tit­le “Nor­we­gens ark­ti­scher Nor­den (3): Die Bären­in­sel und Jan May­en”, with Ger­man text Click here for fur­ther details!