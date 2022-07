As men­tio­ned befo­re, Isfjor­den has more than enough place for a week or ten days. Today we were in Sas­sen­fjord (a part of Isfjord, obvious­ly). The wea­ther remai­ned grey, but that didn’t kept us from get­ting out. We went for a lovely hike in the beau­ti­ful, lar­ge Gips­da­len, whe­re Wil­liam S. Bruce loo­ked for coal in his days a long time ago, and later we paid a visit to the Brünich’s guil­lemots at Dia­ba­sod­den.

Gal­le­ry Gips­da­len & Dia­ba­sod­den, 12th July 2022

Click on thumb­nail to open an enlar­ged ver­si­on of the spe­ci­fic pho­to.

By the way, my new book is in print and it can now be orde­red 🙂 it is a pho­to book with the tit­le “Nor­we­gens ark­ti­scher Nor­den (3): Die Bären­in­sel und Jan May­en”, with Ger­man text Click here for fur­ther details!