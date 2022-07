Cor­a­hol­men is a perl of natu­re in Ekmanfjord. A part of the island is a morai­ne land­s­cape, kind of what I ima­gi­ne it would look like on Mars. Not that I have been the­re. Just my fan­ta­sy. But any­way, Cor­a­hol­men is a fasci­na­ting island, even on a grey day like this. Stun­ning atmo­s­phe­re!

The same app­lied to Blo­mes­let­ta later. It was actual­ly so fog­gy that we wai­ted some time befo­re we went out again, streng­t­he­ned by some good cheese cake. A gre­at walk, gre­at views!

Gal­le­ry Ekmanfjord: Cor­a­hol­men & Blo­mes­let­ta, 13th July 2022

By the way, my new book is in print and it can now be orde­red 🙂 it is a pho­to book with the tit­le “Nor­we­gens ark­ti­scher Nor­den (3): Die Bären­in­sel und Jan May­en”, with Ger­man text Click here for fur­ther details!