So Anti­gua is set­ting sail again in Spits­ber­gen in July – our first long trip (18 days!) with good old Anti­gua in 3 years (becau­se of Covid). Ama­zing …

But, alas, not ever­y­bo­dy could make it to Lon­gye­ar­by­en, becau­se of the SAS pilot strike. We still main­tain hope to pick some more peop­le up in a cou­p­le of days time, but for now, we sail with 10 pas­sen­gers ins­tead of a good 30 …

But in any case, we sai­led! And we set cour­se for Skans­buk­ta, to start with. We will stay in Isfjor­den for a cou­p­le of days, making sure that we can pick peop­le up at any time. No pro­blem at all, Isfjor­den is more than big enough to spend a week or even more.

Gal­le­ry Lon­gye­ar­by­en-Skans­buk­ta, 09th/10th July 2022

