The attempt to sail down from the nor­thwest cor­ner to Kongsfjord was not exact­ly suc­cess­ful, due to a lack of wind. It wasn’t real­ly action sai­ling 🙂

But we still had some time to have a look on Blom­strand­hal­vøya inclu­ding two of the caves befo­re we went along­side in Ny-Åle­sund, whe­re we had a good look around the fol­lowing day.

In the after­noon, a desi­re to see wal­ru­ses came up, but we could cater for that in For­landsund.

Gal­le­ry – Kongsfjord & For­landsund – 04-05 June 2022

