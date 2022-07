West coast – 18th July 2022

We were blown out of Kongsfjord, but the sails made it easi­ly pos­si­ble to turn it into a situa­ti­on of gre­at fun.

Ano­t­her kind of gre­at fun came later in the after­noon when we were unex­pec­ted­ly able to make one of tho­se rare lan­dings on the expo­sed outer coast. Fan­tastic wea­ther, stun­ning sce­ne­ry … what else could you ask for?

And even more of it in the evening in Mag­da­le­n­efjord. Wea­ther, sce­ne­ry, cal­ving acti­vi­ty at the gla­cier … all at a maxi­mum!

