Kongsfjord – 17th July 2022

Wind and the pre­sence of other ships made things a bit uncer­tain in Ny-Åle­sund to begin with, but then we could spend a bril­li­ant morning the­re, in Spitsbergen’s nort­hern­most sett­le­ment, cur­r­ent­ly also fre­quent­ly visi­ted by polar bears. We could see at least 3 of them on islands near town.

Later we explo­red inner Kongsfjord. One of the most beau­ti­ful parts of Spits­ber­gen, if you get the­re on a day like this.

