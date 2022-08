After a bit of a grey day yes­ter­day – we could watch a polar bear on a small island disap­pearing in the fog – it clea­red up today. The wea­ther was on our side again, and it was to remain so for several days. We were (and still are) clear­ly in the right area on the right time. Good stuff!

That is also the simp­le rea­son why the­re was just no time for blog wri­ting. I need to catch up a bit now.

We spent that Fri­day (12th August) on the north side of Nord­aus­t­land, in Nor­dens­kiöld­buk­ta and in Rijpfjord. Stun­nin­gly beau­ti­ful sce­ne­ry, bar­ren, of a high arc­tic, strong cha­rac­ter, not seen by many peo­p­les’ eyes. The­re are inde­ed pla­ces whe­re you can think that you might inde­ed be the first per­son the­re. Of cour­se that is impos­si­ble to tell for sure, and qui­te likely at least some geo­lo­gists have been the­re, they have been all over the place. But still, just the fact that the thought as such isn’t com­ple­te­ly non­sen­se is ama­zing, in the year 2022.

I lea­ve it up to the pic­tures to tell the rest of the sto­ry of this day.

Gal­le­ry – Nord­aus­t­land – 12th August 2022

