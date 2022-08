This „right place, right time“ thing still app­lies to us here on the north side of Nord­aus­t­land. Stun­ning wea­ther in Duve­fjord. Which has qui­te a cou­p­le of side bays, and we went and had a look at some of them, hiking from one over to the next one. Ama­zing land­s­capes, seen by very few peop­le, and waters that are rare­ly visi­ted by ships.

Gal­le­ry – Duve­fjord – 14th August 2022

