It was about time to get back to Hin­lo­pen Strait. After a morning walk on Chermsi­deøya, we pas­sed Bren­ne­v­insfjord and Lady Fran­klin­fjord and ent­e­red Fran­klin­sund. Most­ly known as a dan­ge­rous water­way, it can actual­ly have its plea­sant sides at least if you mana­ge to find a sui­ta­ble land site that works even when it is win­dy as it was by then.

Gal­le­ry – Chermsi­deøya-Fran­klin­sund – 16th August 2022

By the way, my new book is in print and it can now be orde­red 🙂 it is a pho­to book with the tit­le "Nor­we­gens ark­ti­scher Nor­den (3): Die Bären­in­sel und Jan May­en", with Ger­man text