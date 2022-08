Wahl­ber­gøya is the second lar­gest island of Hin­lo­pen Strait, fol­lo­wed by Von Otterøya. Polar desert land­s­cape, whalebo­nes thousands of years old, wide-open plains with fos­sil beach rid­ges, silent litt­le lakes, lonely flowers, ple­nty of fos­sils and rocky hills with gre­at views of all the sce­nic beau­ty.

Gal­le­ry – The islands of Hin­lo­pen Strait – 18th August 2022

Click on thumb­nail to open an enlar­ged ver­si­on of the spe­ci­fic pho­to.

By the way, my new book is in print and it can now be orde­red 🙂 it is a pho­to book with the tit­le “Nor­we­gens ark­ti­scher Nor­den (3): Die Bären­in­sel und Jan May­en”, with Ger­man text Click here for fur­ther details!