If you mana­ge to get ashore in the most­ly qui­te expo­sed coast during the long stretch around the south cape, then I would always con­si­der it a bonus.

Gre­at when it works. And even bet­ter when it hap­pens to be in Kval­vå­gen. A stun­ning place! Ab out 100 mil­li­on years ago, dino­saurs wal­ked around and left their foot­prints. You can still see some of them. And the sce­ne­ry is inde­ed qui­te ama­zing!

But the wea­ther has to be on your side for a lan­ding the­re. It is a chal­len­ging place in case of swell or onshore wind.

Gal­le­ry – Kval­vå­gen – 20th August 2022

By the way, my new book is in print and it can now be orde­red 🙂 it is a pho­to book with the tit­le “Nor­we­gens ark­ti­scher Nor­den (3): Die Bären­in­sel und Jan May­en”, with Ger­man text Click here for fur­ther details!