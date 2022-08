It is good to be back on the west coast. The south cape can be a bit of a chal­len­ge, depen­ding on wind and wea­ther, but it went well again and we arri­ved in Hyt­tevi­ka alrea­dy during the morning. That is the place whe­re the legen­da­ry fema­le trap­per Wan­ny Wold­stad win­te­red a cou­p­le of times during the 1930s.

Later we made a lan­ding on Dun­øya­ne. Bird have been bree­ding the­re every sum­mer for thousands of years, which is clear­ly seen on the rich tun­dra of the­se small islands, and the rich bird life is stun­ning also after the bree­ding sea­son (during which the islands may not be visi­ted).

Pho­tos – Hyt­tevi­ka – Dun­øya­ne – 21st August 2022

