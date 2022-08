„Bellsund“ – just one word. This time, it stands for almost 3 unf­or­gett­able days. From Fin wha­les under the mid­ni­ght sun (just about to touch the hori­zon again) to a ran­ge of beau­ti­ful walks and hikes, visits to various islands and wild­life sightin­gs.

Today it was time to lea­ve this beau­ti­ful area. We are now back in Isfjord and thus almost back in civi­li­sa­ti­on (and back to grey and wet wea­ther, but this is of cour­se coin­ci­dence, it could have been the other way around). Tonight we will be back in Lon­gye­ar­by­en. Fin wha­les and white-bea­ked dol­phins joi­ned us for an while on the last cou­p­le of miles, as if to make our good­bye swee­ter.

So, this is the end of a tru­ly unf­or­gett­able voya­ge, as rich of all kinds of Spits­ber­gen expe­ri­en­ces and impres­si­ons as you can just ima­gi­ne, or pos­si­b­ly even well bey­ond that. In the best of spi­rits, for which I tru­ly thank all tho­se invol­ved, first of all Hein­rich Eggen­fell­ner, skip­per and owner of Arc­ti­ca II!

Gal­le­ry – Bellsund – 22nd-24th August 2022

Click on thumb­nail to open an enlar­ged ver­si­on of the spe­ci­fic pho­to.

By the way, my new book is in print and it can now be orde­red 🙂 it is a pho­to book with the tit­le “Nor­we­gens ark­ti­scher Nor­den (3): Die Bären­in­sel und Jan May­en”, with Ger­man text Click here for fur­ther details!