It was a bit of a quick chan­geo­ver in Lon­gye­ar­by­en, most of my gear did not even go to town, but direct­ly from ship to ship in the har­bour. Now we are alrea­dy well on the way with SV Mean­der, a beau­ti­ful, small sai­ling ship.

We made the first lan­ding alrea­dy a few hours after depar­tu­re, in Cole­s­buk­ta. It kind of hap­pen­ed that way.

The first full day hap­pen­ed today in Recher­chefjord. Gla­cier, moun­tain, tun­dra …

Gal­le­ry – Isfjord – Recher­chefjord – 26th-27th August 2022

