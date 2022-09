The wide polar desert land­s­capes of Nord­aus­t­land invi­ted for a good hike with gre­at views of the ice cap, coas­tal plain and the sea.

Alkef­jel­let ist always a spe­cial expe­ri­ence. Today it was even more so, espe­cial­ly for tho­se who know it during the sum­mer. But the sum­mer is a mat­ter of the past by now, at least the bree­ding sea­son of the Brünich’s guil­lemots. The remai­ning guil­lemots on the cliffs may just have num­be­red up to a dozen or so. But the kit­ti­wa­kes were still the­re in num­bers and gave us the (still true) impres­si­on of a very lively place. And as it has been said so many times: the­se cliffs alo­ne would be a good Zodiac crui­se even without birds. And so it is.

Gal­le­ry – Hin­lo­pen Strait – 02nd Sep­tem­ber 2022

