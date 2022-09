Back in civi­li­sa­ti­on – well, in a wider sen­se. Ny-Åle­sund. Fol­lo­wed by some good hikes on Blom­strand­hal­vøya, with the caves, views and Ny London/Marble Island.

And then, back to Isfjord. Which had very grey wea­ther. We had almost for­got­ten that the wea­ther isn’t always just good up here … so we roun­ded this trip off in Lon­gye­ar­by­en, which was a good thing. It was, by the way, the first time that SV Mean­der went all the way around Spits­ber­gen. Defi­ni­te­ly not the last time!

And it was gre­at! Big thanks to all who have been part of this. First of all to cap­tain Mario and his good crew and ship, the SV Mean­der. I am alrea­dy loo­king for­ward to the next time!

Gal­le­ry – Kongsfjord – Isfjord – 06th-07th Sep­tem­ber 2022

By the way, my new book is in print and it can now be orde­red 🙂 it is a pho­to book with the tit­le “Nor­we­gens ark­ti­scher Nor­den (3): Die Bären­in­sel und Jan May­en”, with Ger­man text Click here for fur­ther details!