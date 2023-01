Arjen Drost, 1976-2023

Many knew Arjen Drost from count­less trips in the Arc­tic and Ant­arc­tic over many years. Just a few weeks ago, he was in Ant­arc­ti­ca, enjoy­ing the wild­life and ever­ything else he loved so much.

On Wed­nes­day (Janu­a­ry 04, 2023), he final­ly lost a fight that he had been figh­t­ing for years.

Arjen Drost, as he lived and loved his life, in the Ross Sea (2017).

High­ly respec­ted as a col­league.

High­ly estee­med as a friend.

Much loved by many as the human being that he was.

Now Arjen is dan­cing with the nort­hern lights.