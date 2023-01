New Year’s Eve and polar night

This website’s start into the new year was as grim as one could only ima­gi­ne. Now this second pos­ting is also dedi­ca­ted to dark affairs, but in a com­ple­te­ly dif­fe­rent sen­se that inclu­des the very spe­cial aes­the­tics of the polar night. Here are some impres­si­ons from the dar­kest time of the year in the high north, whe­re New Year’s Eve cele­bra­ti­ons fol­low a pat­tern qui­te simi­lar to what most rea­ders will know from whe­re­ver – in the end, almost ever­y­whe­re in the world the old year is seen off and the new one wel­co­med with some fire­works. In Lon­gye­ar­by­en, the­re is a public one and very litt­le pri­va­te ban­ging and shoo­ting. Actual­ly, the­re are two, a fami­ly-friend­ly one at 19.00 hours and then of cour­se one at mid­ni­ght.

Click on thumb­nail to open an enlar­ged ver­si­on of the spe­ci­fic pho­to.

