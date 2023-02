The Sys­sel­mes­ter has can­cel­led the evacua­ti­on of the buil­dings on the east side of the road in Nyby­en. The area behind buil­dings remains, howe­ver, clo­sed due to the ava­lan­che risk.

At least the buil­dings are acces­si­ble again in Longyearbyen’s upper part Nyby­en. Way 300 (vei 300) is curr­ent­ly clo­sed becau­se of the ava­lan­che risk.

The Nor­we­gi­an meteo­ro­lo­gi­cal insti­tu­te pre­dicts more wind and snow­fall and still a signi­fi­cant ava­lan­che risk (oran­ge level), but the focus of poten­ti­al ava­lan­che acti­vi­ty has moved to the other side in Lon­gye­ar­by­en: Vei 300 clo­se to Pla­tå­ber­get is now clo­sed from Sver­drup­by­en via Huset to the cos­sing clo­se to the old muse­um.

