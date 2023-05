Clas­sic nor­t­hern Lofo­ten – coming through the beau­tiful Raft­sund, Troll­fjord was today’s first desti­na­ti­on. Of cour­se, it is one of Lofoten’s num­ber one tou­rist traps the­se days. But still, it is a magi­cal pie­ce of land­scape!

Later, we went south into Ves­t­fjord – not enti­re­ly free of wind and waves – and to the love­ly litt­le island and har­bour of Skro­va. The moun­tain Skro­vaf­jel­let (Høgs­kro­va) has one of the best views you can ima­gi­ne, a 360 degree pan­ora­ma of moun­ta­ins, islands and sea.

