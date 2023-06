The days were ful­ly packed, not the sligh­test chan­ce to wri­te some­thing for the blog any ear­lier. So a short sum­ma­ry will have to be enough now, the pho­tos speak for them­sel­ves. We were so lucky with the wea­ther, a lot of sun, litt­le wind (and the wind we had was good for sai­ling). A num­ber of landings and expe­ri­en­ces that would have been good enough for a week, but we had it in less than three days. We spent a second day in Bell­sund and then con­tin­ued down south to Horn­sund, were we had a day packed with landings and ship and Zodiac crui­ses all over the place. Hyt­te­vi­ka was then the place were we took off again to the north.

Gal­lery – Bell­sund 02nd June 2023

Gal­lery – Horn­sund 03rd June 2023

Gal­lery – Hyt­te­vi­ka 04th June 2023

