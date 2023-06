The wea­ther situa­ti­on is incre­di­ble, most­ly suns­hi­ne sin­ce the first day in Bell­sund. Also here in Engelskbuk­ta, in nor­t­hern For­lands­und. While we had an arc­tic sum­mer fee­ling yes­ter­day fur­ther south in Hyt­te­vi­ka, here it looks and feels more like arc­tic win­ter, with snow – wet and hea­vy, though – all the way down to sea level. A good oppor­tu­ni­ty to get the snow­s­hoes out and go for a litt­le hike to and on Com­fort­less­breen.

Later, we went along­side in Ny-Åle­sund, the nor­t­hern­most out­post of civi­li­sa­ti­on in Spits­ber­gen.

Gal­lery – Engelskbuk­ta – Ny-Åle­sund – 05th June 2023

Click on thumb­nail to open an enlar­ged ver­si­on of the spe­ci­fic pho­to.